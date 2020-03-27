Mystery $80 million Powerball winner

Winning $80 million would certainly ease the burden of the current job reductions.

Winning $80 million would certainly ease the burden of the current job reductions.

One lucky ticket holder is $80 million richer after snapping up tonight's whopping Powerball jackpot.

The winner, from NSW, selected the following numbers:

14, 21, 16, 12, 1, 29, 27 and the Powerball was 7

A winning entry from NSW has won the entire #Powerball80M jackpot in tonight's draw 1245.

Results: https://t.co/rRHWLypTq2#gambleresponsibly Gamblers Help 1800 858 858 pic.twitter.com/1fITlFIDWj — the Lott (@theLott) March 26, 2020

Officials from the Lott said overnight they did not have the complete contact details for the online player and have not been able to contact them to break the news.

No Australian had ever won an $80 million Powerball prize before, with previous jackpots of this prize being shared.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said one person's life had just changed in a big way.

"Imagine going to bed tonight not knowing you've just won $80 million? That's the reality for one New South Wales player after scoring division one in tonight's Powerball draw!" she said.

"While the New South Wales entry was purchased online, unfortunately we don't have their complete contact details so we are unable to make a mind-blowing phone call to them this evening.

"That is why we are encouraging everyone in New South Wales to check their entries because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for!"

In addition to the $80 million division one prize, a total of 1,916,815 winners won more than $33.9 million in divisions two to nine. This included five division two winners, who each took home $188,293.35.

It's estimated up to one-in-three adult Australians had an entry into the draw.

The opportunity to pocket the massive $80 million Powerball jackpot comes at a perfect time as the local stock market continues to shed hundreds of billions of dollars.

Though buying a ticket for the slim chance of winning the huge pile of cash is by no means a fix for the huge loss of jobs currently being inflicted, one lucky Australian will have their money worries taken care of if they have the lucky numbers.

Up to a third of the population was expected to jump in the pool to win the jackpot that rocketed to its $80 million figure after going unclaimed for six weeks.

In 2019, there were 14 Powerball winners who pocketed a combined $541 million, The Lott's Lauren Cooney said.

"These wins were spread across Australia with New South Wales enjoying five, Queensland four, Victoria three and South Australia two," she said.

"Who knows where our next Powerball division one win will land. Perhaps we'll find out tomorrow night."

Last year, Australia's official lottery provider released the findings of a new survey of more than 100 previous division one winners.

It found most winners celebrated by investing, helping out loved ones and buying a house.

"Each year, we crown about 400 division one winners across out lottery games. Many of these only discover their good fortune after we make contact with them and break that life-changing news they've won the big one," The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said.

"Not surprisingly, many division one winners are stunned by the revelation and describe that winning feeling as one of complete and utter disbelief."

More than 70 per cent of winners invested money for the future, while 55 per cent helped family and friends, 54 per cent paid off their mortgage and 35 per cent bought a new car.

A further 22 per cent donated to charity, while 20 per cent bought a new house and went on a holiday.

Another 15 per cent retired and 10 per cent got a new job or reduced their hours to part time, while 10 per cent paid off their loved ones' mortgages, and just 1 per cent started a new business.

So far, Australia's biggest-ever lottery winner was a Sydney mum who claimed a $107,575,649.08 Powerball prize in January 2019.

At the time, the healthcare worker made headlines for her staggering win - but also for her promise to stick with her healthcare job.

"I don't understand - is this actually real?" she said after being notified of her win by lottery officials.

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it. Is this a trick?

"Oh my god. That is just so much money," she said, adding she had no intentions of giving up work.

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to met.

"I'm not quite sure what to do, but of course I will be helping my family."

Originally published as $80 million Powerball an Aussie first