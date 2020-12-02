Menu
Regional Express is expanding to capital cities. PICTURE: Brendan Radke
News

$79 flights as airline picks up new route

by Erin Lyons
2nd Dec 2020 7:16 AM | Updated: 2:51 PM

Regional Express is taking on the airline giants by expanding its service to offer $79 flights between Sydney and Melbourne from March next year.

Travellers will be able to fly between the two capitals for a fraction of the cost after Rex promised to make 100,000 discounted fares available to purchase from Wednesday.

The move will see the Rex fly commercially between Sydney and Melbourne for the first time as it looks to grow its service to capital cities.

Changes align with the launch of three leased Boeing 737s, which Virgin flew before it went into administration in April. The airline will start by offering nine return flights between Sydney and Melbourne daily.

Discounted fares can be purchased online from Wednesday. The first flight between the capitals takes off on March 1. Picture: Rex
Another two aircraft will arrive by Easter, when the airline plans to add Brisbane to its domestic network before expanding to other capital cities if all goes well.

In a statement, Rex's deputy chairman John Sharp said all fares will come with the same perks as flying with other airlines such as pre-assigned seating, checked bagged, hospitality services and online check-in.

"We will be offering premium full service with our trademark country hospitality but at fares pegged at the budget carrier level," he said.

On-board Wi-Fi will also be available to purchase.

Mr Sharp said eight business class seats will be available on the route.

"If all things go as planned, we hope to grow our fleet to 8-10 by the end of 2021," he said.

Tickets can be purchased from Wednesday.

airlines melbourne rex sydney travel

