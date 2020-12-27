Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture. Picture: Richard Walker
Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture. Picture: Richard Walker
News

75-minute delays: No end to traffic nightmare

by Nathan Edwards
27th Dec 2020 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists travelling north of Brisbane this afternoon continue to face up to 75-minute delays, with constant congestion on the Bruce Highway since early this morning.

Northbound traffic was originally slow from Murrumba Downs to Beerwah, but has now expanded from North Lakes to Palmview just before 2pm

Southbound traffic is also slow between the Glass House Mountains and northern Caboolture.

Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture, Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker
Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture, Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker

 

Highway commuters are experiencing major delays along the Bruce Highway. Source: Dept Main Roads
Highway commuters are experiencing major delays along the Bruce Highway. Source: Dept Main Roads


Government traffic cameras have captured the carpark-like conditions at Burpengary and Deception Bay, showing cars bumper to bumper with no sign of speed.

Those travelling south to the Gold Coast along the Pacific Motorway have also experienced a build-up of traffic around Ormeau, to , just past Wet n Wild.

Lengthy delays also remain in place at the QLD/NSW border checkpoints, with the northbound Pacific Motorway entry experiencing up to 60 minute delays, while Coolangatta entrances on Florence Street and Wharf Street are experiencing 30 minute delays.

Major Delays at the QLD/NSW border. Photo: Google
Major Delays at the QLD/NSW border. Photo: Google


Originally published as 75-minute delays: No end to traffic nightmare

More Stories

border closure bruce highway traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News Cancer patients are facing delays in treatment as hospital waiting lists explode. Experts reveal what Australians must do now to ensure they get help.

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed

        All we want for Christmas is rain

        Premium Content All we want for Christmas is rain

        Rural The dreadful state of our tourism draw cards is plain to see across the Lockyer...

        'Murder by neglect': How cops allege mum killed baby

        Premium Content 'Murder by neglect': How cops allege mum killed baby

        Crime Woman charged with murder of baby boy faces court