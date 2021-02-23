Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Greystanes raid: Police seize $700,000 of magic mushrooms
Greystanes raid: Police seize $700,000 of magic mushrooms
Crime

$700k of magic mushrooms seized in raid

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
23rd Feb 2021 6:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost 50 kilograms of magic mushrooms worth $700,000 has been seized by police in western Sydney.

The huge haul was found after detectives attached to Cumberland Police Area Command established Strike Force Bagster to investigate the suspected manufacture of illicit drugs in the Greystanes area.

As part of their investigation, police stopped a Nissan X-Trail on Pennant Hills Road, Pennant Hills, around 12am on February 3.

Strike Force Bagster was established to investigate the suspected manufacture of illicit drugs in the Greystanes area. Pictures: NSW Police
Strike Force Bagster was established to investigate the suspected manufacture of illicit drugs in the Greystanes area. Pictures: NSW Police

During the search of the car police seized psilocybin, known as magic mushrooms, cocaine, $50,000 in cash and two knives.

The 26-year-old driver was charged and is before the courts.

A man has been charged after $700,000 of magic mushrooms were seized. Picture: NSW Police
A man has been charged after $700,000 of magic mushrooms were seized. Picture: NSW Police

Initial inquiries after the arrest led police to a home on Merrylands Road, Greystanes later that day.

It was at this residence police allegedly found the huge stash of magic mushrooms, seizing 46.3 kilograms of the drug. It has an estimated street value of $700,000.

Police raided a Greystanes home.
Police raided a Greystanes home.

After discovering the clandestine laboratory police went to a Silverwater facility and arrested the 26-year-old driver again before charging him with manufacturing a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug and organising a drug premises.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.

Investigations are continuing.

Police seized 46.3 kilograms of magic mushrooms. The haul has an estimated street value of $700,000.
Police seized 46.3 kilograms of magic mushrooms. The haul has an estimated street value of $700,000.

 

Picture: NSW Police
Picture: NSW Police
Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as $700k of magic mushrooms seized in raid

More Stories

crime drugs magic mushrooms police raids

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld ‘prepper’ community swells amid COVID panic

        Premium Content Qld ‘prepper’ community swells amid COVID panic

        News When the average person hears “prepper”, they think bunkers, guns and tin foil hats. But the community is growing and attracting lots of everyday Queenslanders.

        Supermarket meat manager busted stealing from Gatton store

        Premium Content Supermarket meat manager busted stealing from Gatton store

        Crime NAMED: A qualified trade butcher and supermarket department manager has fronted...

        PHOTOS: Hatton Vale preppies ready to kick off dream jobs

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Hatton Vale preppies ready to kick off dream jobs

        Education Hatton Vale prep students have revealed what they want to be when they grow up in a...

        CRIME WRAP: Lockyer visitors bring weapons, drugs to town

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Lockyer visitors bring weapons, drugs to town

        Crime A police blitz in Laidley uncovered drugs, weapons and drink/drug drivers over the...