Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
In excess of $7,000 and other drug related items were found in a woman’s car after Mitchell police searched her car.
News

$7K, thousands of clipseal bags seized in Warrego Hwy search

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than of $7000 in cash and thousands of empty clipseal bags have been found in a woman's car.

Mitchell police intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd just before 9pm last night.

After searching the car, they seized a number of items in relation to a drug operation, including a set of scales, in excess of $7000 cash, thousands of empty clipseal bags and other containers that may relate to drug use.

The woman is yet to be charged and investigations are continuing.

Officer in charge at the Mitchell police station, Adam Robertson said the driver had already previously been cautioned in Longreach at 1pm yesterday, but had lawful reasons for travelling.

"We have also issued a number of cautions for non essential travel this week," he said.

A car load of four people were cautioned for non essential travel at 3.30pm yesterday when they were intercepted on Mary St, Mitchell after travelling from Roma.

Roma police will be patrolling the whole Easter weekend, with no fines or warnings issued as of yet.

'So far everyone has had the right paperwork, or it's been for essential travel," the officer said.

More to come …

drug operation warrego hwy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        premium_icon Gatton business robbed twice in one week

        News The culprits climbed in through the smashed window a day later.

        A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        premium_icon A year in the pound: The dog who’s still waiting for a home

        Pets & Animals The dog still waiting for love after a year in the shelter

        Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        premium_icon Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        News A Gatton restaurant has announced it will be introducing home delivery.

        REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best teacher as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best teacher as voted by you

        Education From a pool of 69 entries, here’s the best teacher in the Valleys as voted by...