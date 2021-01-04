Menu
Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel highlights her favourite photos of the year. Photos: Ali Kuchel
News

70+ PHOTOS: Editor’s favourite photos from 2020

Ali Kuchel
4th Jan 2021 11:32 AM
Twenty Twenty was a bananas kind of year, but despite coronavirus and the Gatton Star moving to an online-only platform, I was still out and about taking plenty of photos.

This year gave me a greater opportunity to do what I love the most – take your photos – and it’s evident in this gallery of 70+ images, there’s plenty happening in our neighbourhood.

From childcare to coronavirus, schools, farming and agriculture, sports, general news and the aged care, there was plenty of photos to choose from.

Some of these photos have not appeared in print or online until today.

I’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who worked with me this year, told me their stories and posed in front of the camera – sometimes it takes plenty of guts to do so, and I am very thankful.

I hope you enjoy this gallery as much as I enjoyed taking your photos, and I look forward to snapping many more faces in 2021.

All the best for the New Year, enjoy!

Ali Kuchel, editor

