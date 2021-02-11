68 products recalled already this year

Baby rattles and a Bentley convertible were among 68 recalls made by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission so far this year.

SO FAR this year, 68 products have been recalled in Australia due to safety concerns.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission listed the products on its Product Recall page, with concerns ranging from fear of listeria contamination, to risks of vehicles malfunctioning or catching on fire.

The commission says on its website, when suppliers become aware of defective or unsafe products, they can conduct a voluntary recall to remove the product from the marketplace. Under the Australian Consumer Law, a responsible Minister can also order a compulsory recall, if required.

January 4

• Kaleidoscope Australasia Pty Limited - Kiddie Connect Carry Around Wooden Puzzle KC5525B Uppercase Letters

• Kaleidoscope Australasia Pty Limited - Kiddie Connect Carry Around Wooden Puzzle KC5525C Lowercase Letters

Kaleidoscope Kiddie Connect Carry Around Wooden Puzzle.

• Kaleidoscope Australasia Pty Limited - Kiddie Connect Carry Around Wooden Puzzle KC5525A Numbers

• Officeworks - Keji Wireless Charging Pad

• Monde Nissin Australia Pty Ltd t/as nudie Foods - nudie nothing but 2 apples 200mL

January 5

• Nissan Motor Co (Australia) Pty Ltd - Nissan ZE1 Leaf MY2020

• D & S Moda t/as HipKids - White HipKids Maracas

January 6

• Hunter Gatherer Co - Montessori Knobbed Cylinders

• Catch.com.au Pty Ltd - Sunnylife Unicorn and Crocodile Inflatable Noodles

• Fauve & Co - Wooden Maraca

• The Trustee for The Sabrands Australia Management Trust - Rosella Red Cocktail Onions 150g

January 7

• LittleRayBaby - Montessori Wooden Rattles

January 8

• Arjo Australia Pty Ltd - Alpha Active 3, Alpha Active 4 and Alpha Active 5 Medical Pump

January 11

• Isuzu Australia Limited - Tradepack NLR, NNR and NPR Series Trucks MY2005-2019

• Toyota Motor Corporation - Toyota Yaris Hybrid (MXPH10) & Yaris Cross Hybrid (MXPJ10 & MXPJ15) MY2019-2020

January 12

• El Cielo - White Corn Tortillas Light Flavour 14cm 260g

• Woolworths Group Limited - Woolworths Classic Coleslaw 110g, 250g, 400g and 800g

• Polaris Sales Australia Pty Ltd - RZR PRO XP & XP4 MY2020-2021, RZR Turbo S & S4 RZR and XP Turbo & Turbo 4 MY2021 Side by Side Vehicles

January 13

• Home Spot Pty Ltd t/as LYLAC Homeware - Wooden Alphabet Puzzle and Number Puzzle

• Bellarine Smokehouse - Smoked Barramundi Pâté 150g and Smoked Salmon Pâté 150g

Bentley Continental GT Convertible MY2020.

• Bentley Motors Limited - Bentley Continental GT Convertible MY2020

• Aldi Stores (a Limited Partnership) - Crofton Reusable Bamboo Fibre Coffee Cup

January 14

• Infants' Friend Pty Ltd - Infants' Friend Oral Liquid 100mL

• Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd - Honda CRF1000 and CRF1100 Africa Twin Adventure Sports Motorcycles MY2018-2020

• AMH Products Pty Limited - Adria Coral Motorhomes 660DU, Coral Plus 660 DU, Coral 660 SCS, Coral Plus 660 SCS and Coral XL 660 SCS

• Alphapharm Pty Ltd - Tenofovir Disoproxil Emtricitabine Mylan 300/200 Tablets

January 15

• Modern Brands Pty Ltd - Various Zimpli Kids Gelli Baff and Gelli Play

• Belkin Limited - Belkin Portable Wireless Charger and Stand - Model WIZ003

January 18

• Organature - Australian Made Hardwood Bunk Bed

• Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific Pty Ltd - Mercedes-Benz Buses Models OC500LE and OC500RF MY2020

January 19

• Toyota Motor Corporation - Toyota Yaris Cross (MXPB10) and Yaris Cross Hybrid (MXPJ10 and MXPJ15) MY2020

• New Age Caravans - New Age Caravans Fitted with Cruisemaster XT Suspension MY2019-2020

January 20

• PS Importers Pty Ltd - Triumph Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT MY2020-2021 and Rocket 3 TFC MY2020 Motorcycles

• Hill-Rom Pty Ltd - Liko Multirall Q-link Strap Lock

• Nissan Motor Co (Australia) Pty Ltd - Infiniti Y51 Q70 MY2012-2015

• Mazda Australia Pty Ltd - Mazda BT-50 (TF) Ute MY2020

O'Briens Leg Hams (various weights).

• O'Brien's Wholesale Meats Pty Ltd - O'Brien's Leg Hams (Various Weights)

January 21

• Comsol Pty Ltd - Comsol 10000mAh Dual Port Power Bank Model DPS10GY

• Comsol Pty Ltd - Comsol 10000mAh Aluminium Dual Port Power Bank Model DPE10BK

• Comsol Pty Ltd - Comsol 20000mAh USB-C Laptop Power Bank 45W Model DPC20GY

• Comsol Pty Ltd - Comsol 20000mAh Aluminium Dual Port Power Bank Model DPE20GD

• FCA Australia Pty Ltd - FIAT Ducato Van MY2019 - extended recall

• Peak Care Equipment Pty Ltd - Peak Carbonlite Rollator

January 22

• Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific Pty Ltd - Freightliner MY2010-2020

January 25

• Mitsubishi Motors Australia Ltd - Mitsubishi ASX MY2015 and Mitsubishi Outlander MY2016

January 27

• K S NSW Pty Ltd - Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake Original Flavour 180g and Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake Green Tea Flavour 180g

• BWX Digital Pty Ltd - Life Basics by Nourished Life SPF30 Natural Coconut Body Sunscreen

• Timaling Trading Pty Ltd - Deluxe Foldable Kids Tricycle Baby Toddler Bike Trike with Canopy Parent Push and Premium Foldable Kids Trike Babys Toddler Tricycle Bike Canopy Parent Push Brake

January 28

• JWL Marketing Pty Ltd t/as Weldclass - Cable Connector/Joiner Set (WC-01867)

• BMW Australia Ltd - BMW G05 X5, BMW G06 X6 and BMW G07 X7 MY2020

• BMW Australia Ltd - BMW G05 X5, G11 7 Series, G20 3 Series, G30 5 Series and MINI F60 Countryman PHEV MY2020

• Jaguar Land Rover - Land Rover Discovery MY2020

• Jaguar Land Rover - Range Rover Evoque MY2019-2021

• Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd - Hyundai Kona EV MY2018-2020 and Nexo MY2019-2020

January 31

• Shin Mi Australia Pty Ltd - Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake Original Flavour 180g and 480g

• Best & Less - Baby Playsuit with Pom Poms

February 2

• Dometic Australia Pty Ltd - Dometic 2 Door Absorption Refrigerator 188L RUA6408X and 224L RUA8408X

Sensory Supplies Warehouse Pty Ltd — Baby Maracas.

• Sensory Supplies Warehouse Pty Ltd - Baby Maracas

February 3

• Fiskars Australia Pty Ltd - 16 Foot (4.9m) Chain Drive Extendable Pole Saw & Pruner Model 9463 and 16 Foot (4.9m) Power Lever Extendable Pole Saw & Pruner Model 9440

February 4

• Audi Australia Pty Ltd - Audi Q7, SQ7 and RS6 MY2021

• FCA Australia Pty Ltd - WK Jeep Grand Cherokee MY2011-2013

• Freestyle Distribution Pty Ltd - i-Glide Pro Scooter

• Toymate - Starplay Junior Sunflower Pool/Sandpit

• Toymate - Starplay Hippo Pool/Sandpit

• Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd - Hyundai Tucson MY2015-2021

February 5

• Kawasaki Motors Pty Ltd - Kawasaki Ninja EX400GMFNN, EX400GMFAN MY2021 and Kawasaki Z400 ER400DLF, ER400DMFNN MY2020-2021

February 8

• Sea to Summit Pty Ltd - Alpha and Sigma Pot (version 2.0)

February 9

• Kaisercraft Pty Ltd - Kaiser Kids Slap Band Watches with Various Character Faces