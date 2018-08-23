Menu
Missing man Alex Rosenberg
Elderly tourist still missing in national park

by CHELSEA HEANEY
23rd Aug 2018 9:47 AM

THE search continues for missing 67-year-old Alex Rosenberg who has been missing for four days in the Nitmiluk National Park near Katherine.

Mr Rosenberg, from Queensland, has not been heard from or seen since last Saturday evening at Edith Falls, where he set up his campervan and left it unlocked before disappearing.

Police have said they hold grave concerns for his well being.

Katherine Division acting superintendent Mark Malogorski said a report was received from the senior ranger at Edith Falls at 9am on Tuesday. August 21, indicating that the man was missing.

"Katherine Police and park rangers commenced a search of the local walking tracks soon after the report, and a Helicopter was put into the air before lunchtime," Mr Malogorski said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, there were no positive sightings of the man before dark. The search recommenced at first light (Wednesday) morning."

NT Police and park rangers were out on foot looking for the man with fellow campers also volunteering in the search.

It has been confirmed the man has a medical condition which requires medication.

The search will continue on Thursday and divers are expected to also begin searching the waters around Edith Falls.

