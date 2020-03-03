Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mike Trout sent the ball into orbit
Mike Trout sent the ball into orbit
Softball and Baseball

$609m baseball star’s wild golf shot goes viral

3rd Mar 2020 5:32 PM

BASEBALL'S richest player has put Happy Gilmore on notice.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout showed that his insane hitting power isn't limited just too baseball.

Happy Gilmore left jaws on the floor during the hilarious 1996 movie when he sent ball after ball out of the driving range and on to the highway.

Trout took things a step further when he stepped up to the ball at a TopGolf venue.

The ball never stood a chance as Trout selected power drive and sent the poor little thing into outer space.

Trout's insane power clearly looked to have sent the ball out of the range, with the average TopGolf range said to be 230m long with a net that reaches 140m in height.

The superstar slugger signed the richest deal in North American sports history when he put pen to paper on a 12-year, $609 million contract.

But if he ever wants to make money on the side, Happy Gilmore style, he could set up shop at a driving range and take bets on just how far he can send a golf ball.

 

More Stories

Show More
los angeles angels major league baseball mike trout mlb topgolf

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        premium_icon Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        News NO public submissions can be made to council about the Hatton Vale golf course development.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        The women working behind the scenes to drive our community

        premium_icon The women working behind the scenes to drive our community

        News NOT all influential women hold positions of power, some are behind the scenes, but...

        ELECTIONS: Mayors run unopposed, 24 candidates announced

        premium_icon ELECTIONS: Mayors run unopposed, 24 candidates announced

        News NOMINATIONS for this month’s council elections closed today