Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lowood Police hand five infringement notices to drivers speeding through school zones (AAP Image/Richard Walker).
Lowood Police hand five infringement notices to drivers speeding through school zones (AAP Image/Richard Walker).
Crime

58yo busted driving 96 km/hr in Lowood school zone

Hugh Suffell
29th Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Despite continued warnings from police as kids return to the classroom, five drivers have been busted speeding through school zones in Lowood.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said five infringement notices were issued on Thursday, as police actively conducted speed and traffic enforcement around schools.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said a 58-year-old woman from Mount Hallen was caught travelling 96 km/hr through a 60 km/hr school zone.

The female was fined $622 and 6 demerit points for the shocking offence.

A 25-year-old Redbank man was fined $444 and 4 demerit points for driving through a 60 km/hr school zone at 84 km/hr.

A 35-year-old female from Wakerley was caught travelling 81 km/hr through a 60 km/hr school zone.

She was fined $444 and four demerit points.

LOCAL NEWS: Lockyer man’s ‘risk-it’ dash home lands court date, big fine

A 57-year-old female from Forest Lake was issued an infringement notice for travelling 73 km/hr in a 60 km/hr school zone and fined $266 and 3 demerit points.

A 17-year-old female from Tivoli was also busted travelling at 82 km/hr in a 60 km/hr school zone.

She was fined $266 and 3 demerit points.

Senior Sergeant Bromley said Lowood police would like to remind drivers that school zones are back and so are school zone speed limits, and urged drivers to be “extra careful”.

“It is our aim to keep the community safe and will be prioritising our traffic enforcement around the school zones to make sure our kids are safe going to and from school,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

More news by Hugh Suffell.

lowood police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather La Nina may be past its peak but Australia’s wet summer is set to stretch into autumn, particularly in northeast Queensland, while above-average night temperatures will...

        Dramatic arrest for fugitive on run for six weeks

        Premium Content Dramatic arrest for fugitive on run for six weeks

        Crime James Hurinui arrested in dramatic takedown

        Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        Premium Content Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        News Qld public housing: One in six homes subject of complaints

        Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        Premium Content Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        News Josh Frydenberg hits back at demand for JobKeeper extension