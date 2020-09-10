Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

51 new COVID cases in Victoria

by Hannah Moore
10th Sep 2020 8:19 AM

 

There have been 51 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Victoria and seven deaths overnight.

Thursday's numbers are a significant decrease from Wednesday, where there were 76 new cases and 11 deaths.

It also tracks well for Melbourne, as new data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows Melbourne's 14-day average is on the decline.

The 14-day average for metropolitan Melbourne fell to 74.5 on Wednesday, down from 84.8 on Monday.

If the average of new cases is between 30 and 50 by September 28, the city will be able to move to the next step out of lockdown.

Victoria's coronavirus death toll now stands at 701.

More to come

 

Originally published as 51 new COVID cases in Victoria

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad-and-son duo busted riding dirt bikes in national park

        Premium Content Dad-and-son duo busted riding dirt bikes in national park

        Crime The pair were caught riding uninsured, unregistered motorbikes.

        Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Premium Content Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Pets & Animals A PET motel that can currently care for 20 cats will more than triple its...

        Seven infected: Inside the Ipswich Hospital COVID cluster

        Premium Content Seven infected: Inside the Ipswich Hospital COVID cluster

        Health Seven Ipswich health care workers test positive to coronavirus

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders