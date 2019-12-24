50mm+: Santa brings a rainy Christmas to the Valley

SEND HER DOWN: The big jolly man has delivered, bringing a rainy Christmas present to the whole Lockyer Valley. Picture: Ali Kuchel

IT SEEMS the Lockyer Valley has stayed on Santa’s good list this year, with the big man bringing the rain in time for Christmas.

You will be better off packing an umbrella rather than sunglasses for Christmas Day, with cool temperatures, plenty of cloud and good rain on the way.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said rain would be kicking in from tomorrow.

“We have an upper trough moving into southeast Queensland from tomorrow and that’s combining with some pretty decent moisture to bring some showers and thunderstorms,” Ms Gardner said.

“That upper trough will amplify on Christmas Day and continue to bring showers and storms to southeastern Queensland before shifting northwards on Boxing Day.”

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will also bring the change of severe thunderstorms to the region, with Ms Gardner warning residents to keep an ear out for warnings during their festivities

She said the region could expect some “useful” rainfall totals out of the system.

“It will be patchy but we’re hoping to see some widespread falls through the region, some people could see over the two days 50-100mm,” she said.

“If they’re directly under a heavier storm they could see a lot more than that.”

Temperatures will also be cooler with the cloud cover, reaching 35C tomorrow and just 28C on Christmas Day.