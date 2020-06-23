Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock

During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Originally published as $50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Medals, crashes: Highs and lows of the Star’s sportspeople

        premium_icon Medals, crashes: Highs and lows of the Star’s sportspeople

        Sport From Olympic medallists to racing champions, the Lockyer Valley has produced some sporting greats.

        Mayor’s wife always tracked down a paper if it didn’t arrive

        premium_icon Mayor’s wife always tracked down a paper if it didn’t arrive

        Community Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann has expressed solemnity at the thought of losing the...

        Why part of this road could be closed to the public

        premium_icon Why part of this road could be closed to the public

        Council News A section of a rural road near Gatton could be closed, with a landowner applying to...

        End of an era: Star’s GM bids farewell to print

        premium_icon End of an era: Star’s GM bids farewell to print

        Opinion This week is a milestone for the Gatton Star, but also for the general...