About 50,000 Queensland public servants have won a pay hike despite the Palaszczuk Government's wage freeze.

The Together Union, which represents Queensland's public sector workforce, has revealed wages will rise by 1.75 per cent after a decision by the state's industrial umpire last week.

The hike comes after the enterprise agreement negotiated with the Government fell below the relative award wage.

"The pay increase is as a result of Together seeking to have your award wages increased by 1.75 per cent through the state wage case," the union said in a statement.

"Our application was based on the recent federal success by unions nationally in having the Fair Work Commission increase private sector awards by 1.75 per cent.

"The full 1.75 per cent will flow onto public servants because your award wage rates are higher than those contained in the core agreement."

The union said the increase would apply from September 1 and it was seeking advice from departments about when public servants could expect to see the extra money in their pay packets.

Together also revealed it is fighting the Government's hiring freeze through action in the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

"Together has written to all government departments about the recruitment freeze that has been implemented as a part of the state government's Savings and Debt plan," it said.

"Together has also written to the Premier and Treasurer about our concerns about the impact this process is having on public sector services and on public servants' workloads.

"Together has also commenced action in the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission in relation to this process."

Originally published as 50,000 public servants win pay rise despite 'freeze'