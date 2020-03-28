5000 to lose jobs as David Jones closes small-format stores

David Jones will close its small-format fashion stores - Country Road,Mimco, Witchery, Trenery and Politix - that will see 5000 staff stood down, according to The Australian.

The Country Road portfolio of 280 stores will remain closed for four weeks.

However, large-format David Jones department stores will remain open.

It comes after jewellery brand Mimco also announced it will also close its physical doors.

Earlier on Saturday, Iconic Aussie brand Cotton On also made the decision to close nationwide.

From 5pm Sunday 29 March, all Australian Cotton On stores will be temporarily closed.

The Cotton On Group's seven brands (including Typo, Rubi, Cotton On Body, Factorie, Cotton On Kids and Supre) have more than 670 stores scattered throughout Australia - all of which will shut their doors by Sunday night.

The nationwide closures will send the total jobs lost in the retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors this month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to more than 100,000, The Australian reports.