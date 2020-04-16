5000+ list Somerset towns as home during past decade

HOME: The Somerset region is an ideal place to live. (File photo)

HOME: The Somerset region is an ideal place to live. (File photo)

IN A time of confusion and uncertainty, there is comfort to be found in knowing rural populations are continuing to grow, as revealed by new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The latest data reveals the population in the Somerset Region has risen to 26,219, which is an increase of 1622 since the 2016 census, and an overall rise of 4580 since the 2011 census.

“Almost all of the increase is in the Lowood/Fernvale area where there was a 2.0% increase last year,” Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“This compares to the Queensland average increase of 1.7%.”

Fernvale in particular has been an area of increased growth, due to its advantageous position along the busy Brisbane Valley Highway.

Developments in the area have reflected this growth, with hundreds of housing Lots under construction, as well as a new petrol station.

Lowood has also experienced a population boom thanks to several housing estates in the area.

“What is really great about the increase is that it is not just people moving here, it is families expanding and choosing to raise their families in our rural lifestyle from birth,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Somerset is a great place for families and we are working hard to build our recreation and other facilities to support this growth”

Cr Lehmann said Council was investing by buying recreation land, developing the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, and working to replace or upgrade other facilities in the region.

“We will of course take these numbers to the State Government to make sure that they also invest here, including making State Highway 17 safe for everyone,” Cr Lehmann said.

“We recognise that the State is starting to invest in improving the State Highway 17, but they have a long way to go.”