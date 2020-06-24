500+ charged: Police target ‘high-risk’ offenders

More than 500 people have been charged.

Operation Sierra Window saw 545 people charged with crimes including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and breach of domestic violence orders in Queensland's southern region.

A total of 189 people were charged with offences in relation to returning to prison and failing to appear warrants and police visited 1095 people as part of court imposed bail conditions.

Breaches of domestic violence order offences were given to 160 people, while breach of bail offences saw 191 charged.

Robbery offences saw 15 people locked up and 85 people were arrested for burglary offences.

Operation Sierra Window saw 89 people charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle offences.

Southern Regional Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said the operation focused on offenders who had caused significant harm.

"By proactively targeting high-risk offenders who are currently wanted on warrants, subject of court-imposed conditions or commit domestic violence offences, we will disrupt their criminal activities and we make no apologies for ensuring the safety of everyone in our community."