50 years on: Garden club shaped by dry soil, heat

Elaine Bonnett said the Laidley Garden Club had evolved over the past 50 years, with droughtproof planting strategies becoming the norm.

AS THE president of the Laidley Gardening Club, Elaine Bonnett has witnessed the same scene time after time again.

New members join the club to foster their green thumbs while filling their gardens with plants better suited to a different climate.

In its 50th year, the club has evolved with members making changes to old planting habits in response to the drought.

“We have guest speakers come in and give talks on how to preserve water and how to use crystals in your pot plants in the water situation,” she said.

“Don’t go putting things in that grow down south — plant things for the area.”

Mrs Bonnett joined the club when she was new to the Lockyer Valley and befriended someone who was a member.

“I’m glad I did — I’ve met some wonderful people,” she said.

Joining the club inspired Mrs Bonnett in her gardening before she lost mobility and had to give up on the hobby.

“I didn’t go much in for flowering plants because of the water situation and we are only on tank water,” she said.

“I had mostly pot plants.”

Mrs Bonnett said succulents were a popular — and advisable — choice among gardeners looking to droughtproof their gardens.

‘Some of (the new members) were trying to grow roses and begonias and things like that,” she said.

“But they weren’t having any success because of the heat and the lack of water.”

Fifty years on, the club is celebrating the half-century milestone in the upper level of the Laidley Cultural Centre.

Club members, dignitaries, and different local garden clubs are invited to the function on Wednesday, November 6, from 10am for a morning tea, to listen to a guest speaker and for lunch.