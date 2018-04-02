Menu
5 people rescued by water crews after cars swept into creek

GENERIC PHOTO: Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon.
GENERIC PHOTO: Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon. Mike Knott BUN220218SWIFT5
Shayla Bulloch
by

A GROUP of people had a close call in flood waters last night after the cars they were in were swept into a creek north of Yeppoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Kelly's Landing Rd at 7.55pm Sunday night to reports of vehicles sinking.

A spokesperson from QAS said three vehicles were swept into a creek at the isolated spot 22km north of Yeppoon.

Five people were rescued from the vehicles by Swift Water Rescue crews.

None of the people involved were taken to hospital.

yeppoon accident

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

