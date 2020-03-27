5 council pandemic-related decisions to affect you

Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Councillor Sean Choat in the Simeon Lord Room, spaced in line with social-distancing regulations.

AFTER repositioning their desks repositioned at safe, socially-distanced intervals, Somerset councillors launched their final meeting ahead of the election on Saturday.

The topic of discussion was a grim one: the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact it would have on the Somerset community.

Among the issues discussed were the waiving of dumping fees, closures of council sites, and new opportunities available through federal grants.

Read on to find out what other decisions were made during the meeting.

Pandemic response sub-plan

Councillors gave their approval to an strategic Pandemic Response Sub-Plan, which maps out new procedures for dealing with the problems posed by COVID-19.

Many of the recommendations outlined by the plan have already been put into action, including dispersing council staff, the extension of early voting hours, and the postponement or cancellation of events in the region.

The plan is designed to be adaptive, with council officers updating and altering their strategies to accommodate for the latest developments and information.

“It’s going to be rapidly changing, and it needs to be rapidly changing,” said director of operations Craig Young said.

As part of the plan, LED noticeboards throughout the Somerset are displaying hygiene information, including reminders for people to wash their hands.

However, Councillor Robert Whalley felt further messages were necessary.

“That’s an excellent message, but could we also put in something on there about social distancing?” he said.

“It seems that is a key factor that’s not working particularly well out there in the community.”

Mr Young said alterations to the signage were ongoing, and further changes would already be taking place following the election, as the boards were currently also displaying reminders to vote.

Fee changes

As the current public health and economic emergency continues to unfold, council has chosen to take a more flexible approach to a variety of charges and fees.

Following a decision by council, the chief executive officer now has the ability to waive any commercial or regulatory fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to waive fees will be decided on a case-by-case basis, after the circumstances and possible conflicts are taken into account.

An example presented during the meeting was that fees for standing stalls or itinerant vendors

in council parks or roadsides would not be waived where it is considered that there may be a heightened risk of contagion or accident as a result.

Rate dates

To ease the burden on households during this crisis, council have voted to extend the discount and due date periods for the current rates.

Issued on February 25, rates were originally due by April 7, but following this week’s decision the date has been increased to May 28.

Leave credit

There is welcome news for council employees operating during the crisis, with a safety net available for those who fall ill.

Council’s human resources and customer service department have taken the step of allowing employees to have leave credit, so those who have already used up annual or sick leave will be provided for if they are forced to take time off due to falling ill, or if they need to care for a family member.

Overgrowth

Changes have also been made to council’s policy regarding overgrown allotments.

“The current policy is very black-and-white regarding actions and time frames,” said director of planning and development Luke Hannan.

“That is in regards to issuing a warning, letters and advice notices such as infringement notices. It’s very clear and with very little discretion given to those time frames and actions.”

“Due to current circumstances, council has elected to adopt a less stringent approach, giving the CEO power to recommend alternate actions and extended time frames during this time of crisis.”