Tony Fallows is organising a fundraising trip to Cape York to help drought-affected communities
News

4WD enthusiast creates trip to help farmers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
UPON hearing the plight of farmers hardest hit by the drought, Tony Fallows came up with a plan to help.

Mr Fallows is organising a fundraising trip to Cape York called Doin it for the Drought.

He said farmers were doing it especially tough.

"Some of them don't even have stock to feed because they're struggling to feed themselves," he said.

All money raised will be given to the Country Women's Association to be distributed to those in need.

The trip will involve 10 vehicles heading to the far north for an 18-day journey.

Mr Fallows said another three vehicles would accompany the convoy as trip leaders.

"The drivers and occupants of these vehicles are well versed in four-wheel-driving in remote areas," Mr Fallows said.

He said the expertise of the trip leaders would help keep everyone safe and enjoying the trip.

Camping, barge fees and trip apparel are all included in each vehicle's $2200 fee.

Mr Fallows said dates weren't set yet but the trip was likely to depart Gladstone at the end of May.

Mr Fallows believed Cape York was "one of the last great adventures in Australia".

He said the location was beautiful and there were up to 26 rivers and creeks to cross.

Mr Fallows said early support had been humbling.

"I've had people tell me they'll still donate the $2200 even if they can't go on the trip," he said.

A few local businesses have given support and Mr Fallows is looking for more. For more information, email tfall@bigpond.com.

