Jetstar has announced its Festive Fare Frenzy to celebrate Christmas in July, but be quick as the sale only lasts from 12pm-8pm on Friday.

The mega deal includes one-way flights in and out of Queensland with an Uluru trip for $99.

The best deals include:

Newcastle to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $45

Sydney to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $45

Brisbane to Newcastle from $49

Sydney to Sunshine Coast from $59

Brisbane to Cairns from $85

Adelaide to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $89

Brisbane to Uluru from $99

Brisbane to Darwin from $105

Brisbane to Mackay from $69

Sydney to Townsville from $99

Travel dates vary but include early August to mid September.

The airline has also extended their Fly Flex policy for all bookings made between May 21 and August 31 eligible for one fee-free date change.





Originally published as $45 flights! Jetstar's Xmas in July sale kicks off