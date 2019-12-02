45 boredom busting ideas for the summer holidays

A number of pool parties will be held across the region in celebration of Australia Day.

1)

What: Christmas Hunt.

Where: Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

When: December 2-23.

HUNT through the plaza to find all eight clues to get a free prize. The prizes can only be redeemed during customer service hours.

2)

What: Summer Reading Challenge launch.

Where: Springfield Central Library, Orion Springfield Central.

When: Saturday, December 7 10am-noon.

HEAD down to the library for a fun-filled morning with a Summer Reading Challenge pledge, starlab planetarium cosmodome, ‘Tent of Tales’ storytime, interactive Queensland Museum displays, guess the character quiz, lucky draw prize, and a makerspace challenge. Kids who make the pledge will also receive free popcorn. It is free to attend.

3)

What: Create your own Little Golden Book.

Where: Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield.

When: December 11-21.

BOOK the children in to Mini Minders child minding where they can create their very own Little Golden Book. The cost is $5 per hour.

4)

What: Giggle and Hoot show.

Where: Riverlink Shopping Centre.

When: Saturday, December 14.

WATCH the Giggle and Hoot show outside iPlay at Riverlink at 11am and 1pm, and also meet the characters at noon. There will also be a craft-theme workshop from 10.30am-1.30pm in the East Mall.

5)

What: Creation space.

Where: Ipswich Central Library, 40 South St, Ipswich.

When: Monday, December 16 from 9.30am-12.30am.

JOIN a local creative in residence for imaginative and fun filled drop in sessions of art and craft for families. No bookings required. The same event will also be held at other libraries throughout the city. Visit your nearest branch or log onto www.ipswichlibraries.com.au for more information.

6)

What: Drop in creation space.

Where: Springfield Central Library, Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

When: From December 16 - December 20.

JOIN a local creative in residence for imaginative and fun filled drop in sessions of art and craft for families. Times vary on the day but it is free to attend.

7)

What: Terracotta pot painting workshop.

Where: Arizona Cafe and Grill, Shop 6-7 Town Square Shopping Centre, Redbank Plains Rd.

When: Tuesday, December 17 from 1-2.30pm.

KIDS can learn how to make their own decorative piece to take home. The pots and paints are supplied. Tickets are $25 each. To book, log onto www.sipndipipswich.com.

Kids of all ages will enjoy making their own robots at one of the school holiday events.

8)

What: Me and my pet portrait drawing workshop.

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: Tuesday, December 17 from 1.30-3.30pm.

PARTICIPANTS will be invited to closely examine their pets on a new level. Using both the naked eye and a magnifying glass, they will observe what makes their pet unique - the way the feathers fall, the whiskers curl or the teeth protrude. Children are to bring three clear images of the one animal showing the detail of their pet - fur, feathers, skin on A4. This workshop is suitable for children aged seven and over. The price is $12 per person. To book, log onto www.liveatthecentre.com.au.

9)

What: Gold Coast Aqua Park.

Where: Southport, Gold Coast.

When: Tuesday, December 17 from 8am-5pm.

FREE bus transfers from Esk, Fernvale, Lowood, Tarampa and Minden. The cost includes one session in the Aqua Park for $15 or two sessions for $25. Suitable for children aged 12-17. Bookings are essential. Phone 5424 4000 to book.

10)

What: Kids Paint Class.

Where: The Coffee Club, Orion Springfield Central.

When: Wednesday, December 18 from 3-5pm.

LET the kids have some art fun! Tickets include a meal, milkshake and everything they need to create their own masterpiece to take home. Suitable for children aged 4-10. Bookings are essential. Phone 3470 0638.

11)

What: Out there cycling Brisbane Valley Rail Trail bicycle ride.

Where: Benarkin to Linville.

When: Wednesday, December 18 from 8.30am-noon.

ENJOY a day out in the sun cycling the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. Participants will receive a juice, sausage sizzle and ice cream at the Linville Hotel at the end of the ride. Suitable for kids aged 8-12, but must be accompanied by an adult. Kids ages 13-16 must have a letter of consent. The cost is $20 per child. Bookings are essential. Phone 0466 306 371.

12)

What: Caring for your pet.

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: Wednesday, December 18 from 2.30pm.

JOIN Scenic Rim Regional Council’s senior ranger Kylie for this fun session about caring for your pets and pick up some helpful hints on what to do with them. Session includes free giveaways for the children. Suitable for children of all ages. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone 5540 5050.

13)

What: Create your own zoo food.

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: Thursday, December 19 from 1.30-3.30pm.

JOIN Emma from Greenstuff Nutrition for a fun-filled, animal-themed cooking workshop on creating your zoo food. Children will have a chance to cook some healthy snacks, such as animal face toasts, pet biscuits and a lion dip platter. Suitable for children aged 7 and over. The cost is $12 per child. Bookings are essential. Log onto www.liveatthecentre.com.au to book.

14)

What: Blast Aqua Park.

Where: Blast Aqua Park, Coolum.

When: Thursday, December 19 from 8am-5pm.

FREE bus transfer from Linville, Toogoolawah, Harlin and Kilcoy. Cost includes one session at the Aqua Park for $15 for two sessions for $25. Suitable for children ages 12-17. Bookings are essential. Phone 5424 4000.

Kids will have a blast learning how to make their own volcanoes.

15)

What: Dive-in movie.

Where: Orion Lagoon, Springfield.

When: Saturday, December 21.

COOL off and catch a movie at Orion Lagoon’s free dive-in movie thanks to Orion Springfield Central. Aladdin is scheduled to play on the big screen from 7pm. Time may vary depending on sunset. It is free to attend.

16)

What: Build-a-bear workshop.

Where: Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

When: Sunday, December 22 and Monday, December 23.

MAKE your own cuddly friend to take home with you. Log onto www.redbankplaza.com.au for booking link and times. Cost is $5 per child.

17)

What: A roomful of books storytelling space.

Where: Esk Library, Heap St.

When: Every Monday to Friday in January from 9am-5pm.

THIS space will be set up so children and teens can have some fun creating with clay. Children under eight will need a parent/carer in attendance. It is free to attend. For more information, phone 5424 4080.

18)

What: Eye spy summer.

Where: Ipswich Central Library, Springfield Central Library and Redbank Plaza Library.

When: From Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 24.

IPSWICH libraries have turned up the heat with their summer themed eye spy hunt. Complete the hunt to go in the draw for a great prize. There are two different challenges, one for kids aged 5-11, and another for children aged 12-17.

19)

What: Bounce Tingalpa.

Where: Tingalpa, Brisbane.

When: Tuesday, January 7 from 8am-5pm.

FREE bus transfer from Esk, Fernvale, Lowood, Tarampa and Minden. Cost includes two indoor trampoline park sessions and sock purchase. The cost is $20 per child, and is suitable for ages 5-17. Bookings are essential. Phone 5424 4000 for more information.

20)

What: Construction story.

Where: Esk Library, Heap St.

When: Tuesday, January 7 from 2.30-4pm.

CHILDREN and young adults will be given the chance to create their own storyland. This constructive activity allows children to have fun as they tell an engaging story and create their own world. It is free to attend and is suitable for children of all ages.

21)

What: Make your own pizza garden.

Where: Toogoolawah Library, Gunya St.

When: Tuesday, January 7 from 2-3.30pm.

GROW your own ingredients for pizza. It is suitable for children of all ages, but children under eight will need a parent/caregiver in attendance. Bookings are essential. Phone 5423 1551.

Special screenings of the movie Aladdin will be held in Boonah.

22)

What: Make your own fishing game.

Where: Lowood Library, corner of Main and Michel Sts.

When: Wednesday, January 8 from 2-3pm.

THE best part about making your own fishing game is there are no squishy worms, no cold water and no getting up early. You will make a game you can play by yourself, or challenge a friend to see who caught the biggest fish. Suitable for children aged 4-17. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone 5425 9104.

23)

What: Write your own story.

Where: Kilcoy Library, Kennedy St.

When: Wednesday, January 8 from 2-3.30pm.

MAKE your own stories via a Story Dice App, plus have some fun with some giant games. Suitable for children aged five and over. Children under eight will need a parent/caregiver in attendance.

24)

What: Save the Children Australia fun morning.

Where: Kilcoy Indoor Sports Centre, corner of Hope and Mary Sts.

When: Wednesday, January 8 from 9-11am.

CHILDREN will have the opportunity to make their own dream catchers, participate in a mini boot camp and other fun games. Suitable for children aged up to 12. Parents/caregivers must be present. It is free to attend. Phone Jayne on 0420 974 683.

25)

What: Pool movie night - How to train your dragon: Hidden World.

Where: Toogoolawah Swimming Pool, Factory Rd.

When: Wednesday, January 8 from 5-9pm.

COOL down during the hot summer night with this family-friendly movie screening. It is free to attend. Phone 5423 1187 for more information.

26)

What: Pool movie night - The Kid who would be King.

Where: Lowood Swimming Pool, Main St.

When: Thursday, January 9 from 5-9pm.

OLD-SCHOOL magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. It is free to attend. Phone 5426 1545 for more information.

27)

What: Flip Out Strathpine.

Where: Strathpine, Brisbane.

When: Tuesday, January 14 from 8am-5pm.

FREE bus transfer from Linville, Toogoolawah, Harlin and Kilcoy. Cost includes two indoor trampoline park sessions and sock purchase. The cost is $20 per person. This activity is suitable for children aged 5-17.

28)

What: Beady bendy beings.

Where: Lowood Library, corner of Main and Michel Sts.

When: Tuesday, January 14 from 10.30-11.30am.

WHAT can you make with beads, pipe cleaners, straws and googly eyes? How about a scary spider or a pretty butterfly. Suitable for children of all ages, but children under the age of eight must have a parent/caregiver in attendance. Bookings are essential. Phone 5425 9104.

See the final installment of Toy Story with special screenings at the Boonah Cultural Centre.

29)

What: Exploding volcanoes (session one).

Where: Toogoolawah Library, Gunyah St.

When: Tuesday, January 14 from 10-11.30am.

BUILD and explode your own volcano in this cool science workshop. It is free to attend and is suitable children aged eight and over. Bookings are essential. Phone 5423 1551.

30)

What: Art classes

Where: Arizona Cafe and Grill, Shop 6-7 Town Square Shopping Centre, Redbank Plains Rd.

When: Wednesday, January 15 from 1-3pm.

Children will be provided with an art station to use on the day which includes an easel, art smock, brushes, pallet and water container and will enjoy a guided art class. Tickets are $25 per person. Log onto www.sipndipipswich.com.

31)

What: Lego mindstorms EV3 robotics workshop (session 1).

Where: Esk Library, Heap St.

When: Thursday, January 16 from 2-4pm.

CHILDREN will learn about the basics of coding as they have fun working in teams to create and program a robot ready for the following week’s robot challenge. Suitable for children aged eight and over. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone 5424 4080.

32)

What: Exploding volcanoes (session two)

Where: Toogoolawah Library, Gunyah St.

When: Thursday, January 16 from 10-11.30am.

KIDS who love science will enjoy the opportunity to make and explode their own volcano. Suitable for children aged eight and over. It is free to attend. Phone 5423 1551 to reserve your child’s spot.

33)

What: Techno-circus workshop

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: Friday, January 17 from 2.30-4pm.

WORK with Flipside Circus trainers and Counterpilot video artists to explore acrobatic circus skills and then combine these with live video composition using techniques such as echoes, shadows, recursions, and visual looping. The workshop will conclude with a short show-and-tell session for families. Suitable for children aged eight and over. Tickets are $12 each and bookings are essential. To book, log onto www.liveatthecentre.com.au.

34)

What: Bringing the beach to Ipswich.

Where: Riverlink Shopping Centre.

When: January 18-25 from 10am-2pm.

THE whole family can ride the centre’s inflatable surfboard, located in the food court. Kids can also create their own sand art craft to take home in the East Mall.

A number of craft workshops will be held across the region during the summer break.

35)

What: Animating characters with Phil Judd

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: Thursday, January 23 from 1.30-3pm.

CREATE simple animated characters and learn how to make other fun animated projects with award-winning cartoonist Phil Judd. Children will draw and create simple two-image animations and make an easy flipbook with pencil, paper, pens and lightbox using animation ideas. The workshop also includes a look at digital apps. Suitable for children aged seven and over. Tickets are $12 per child. To book, log onto www.liveatthecentre.com.au.

36)

What: Kids’ Flicks - Toy Story 4.

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: January 14 at 10am, January 16 at 1pm, January 22 at 1pm and January 24 at 10am.

WOODY, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. Tickets are $5 each and includes popcorn and a drink.

37)

What Kids’ Flicks - Aladdin

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: January 14 at 1pm, January 16 at 10am, January 17 at 7pm (family flick), January 22 at 10am and January 24 at 1pm.

ALADDIN is a loveable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah. Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie who makes all his wishes come true. Tickets are $5 and includes popcorn and a drink.

38)

What: Kids’ Flicks - Asterix Secret of the Magic Potion.

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: January 15 at 10am, January 17 at 1pm, January 21 at 1pm and January 23 at 10am.

AFTER elderly druid Getaflix falls out of a tree, he resolves to find a younger successor to whom he can entrust the secret formula for the magic potion that makes his village the only one in Gaul still unconquered by the Romans. Tickets are $5 each and includes popcorn and a drink.

39)

What: Kids’ Flicks - Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Where: Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

When: January 15 at 1pm, January 17 at 10am, January 21 at 10am, January 23 at 1pm.

ACE detective Harry Goodman goes missing mysteriously, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokemon partner, wisecracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Tickets are $5 each and includes popcorn and a drink.

40)

What: Tinkerbots workshop.

Where: Lowood Library, corner Main and Michel Sts.

When: Tuesday, January 21 from 10.30-11.30am.

LET your inner mad scientist some out to play as you build your own tinkerbot. Suitable for children aged eight and over. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone 5425 9104.

41)

What: Puppet show.

Where: Kilcoy Library, Kennedy St.

When: Wednesday, January 22 from 2-3.30pm.

MAKE your own theatre and puppets and use them to create your own show. It is suitable for children aged five and over. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Children under eight will need a parent/caregiver in attendance. Phone 5422 4950.

Your kids can let out their creative side during the break.

42)

What: Decorating tealight holders.

Where: Lowood Library, corner Main and Michel St.

When: Thursday, January 23 from 2-3pm.

DECORATE a lovely wooden tealight candle holder to take home or gift to someone. Suitable for children aged five and over. Children under eight will need a parent/caregiver in attendance. Phone 5425 9104.

43)

What: Lego mindstorms EV3 robotics workshop challenge day.

Where: Esk Library, Heap St.

When: Thursday, January 23 from 2-4pm.

TEAMS of children will complete the robot they started building the week before and then participate in a remote controlled robot challenge.

44)

What: Australia Day pool party.

Where: Esk, Lowood, Kilcoy and Toogoolawah swimming pools.

When: Sunday, January 26 from 110am-5pm.

ENJOY Australia Day as it should be - fun, sun, music, water and friends. There will be lots of games, a rock climbing wall and activities. It is free for families to attend.

45)

What: TapeScape.

Where: Ipswich Art Gallery, d’Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich.

When: From now until February 16, 2020.

EXPLORE a unique ‘spider web’ playground made of tape at the gallery.