43C at 11am: Brutal heat scorches Qld records

Residents in the remote outback town of Birdsville have sweltered through a record-breaking night, as a heatwave sweeps across southern Queensland.

The tiny town recorded a minimum overnight temperature of 33.2C, its November overnight temperature record.

As of 11am Sunday, Birdsville was sitting at a searing 43C and was headed for a maximum temp of 46C.

Bright orange colours on the infrared #satellite image show just how hot it was across #Australia on Saturday afternoon 🌡️



47.5°C Marree, SA

47.4°C Roxby Downs, SA

46.4°C Birdsville, Qld

46.2°C Fowlers Gap, NSW

45.7°C Mildura, Vic

45.5°C Hay, NSW

43.0°C Sydney Airport, NSW pic.twitter.com/D3Boledt3X — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 28, 2020

It was 41.4C at Ballera, 40.3C in Thargomindah and 39.5C in Windorah.

In southeast Queensland at 11am, it was 31.6C at Archerfield, 33.4C at Gatton, 32.7C at Amberley and 31.3C in Brisbane.

Towns across Queensland's south and southwest, such as Cunnamulla, Goondiwindi and St George, are bracing for temperatures in the mid-to-low 40s today and tomorrow, 8 to 9 degrees above average.

"These locations may break maximum temperature records over the next few days," BOM meteorologist Pieter Claassen said.

Mr Claassen said persistent northerly winds were reinforcing the heatwave conditions across Queensland.

"Everything is just getting hotter and hotter," he said.

The soaring temps will stretch from Birdsville in western Queensland through to Brisbane's doorstep, with tops of 39C and 38C in Gatton and Ipswich respectively today.

Ipswich was heading for a top of 42C on Wednesday, Gatton 44C.

Mr Claassen said sea breezes would moderate temperatures in Brisbane, but humidity would still make Brisbane's forecast tops of 32C on Sunday and 31C on Monday and Tuesday uncomfortable.

Earlier: First signs of heatwave sear state

Western Queensland towns were yesterday the first to feel the brunt of a heatwave set to scorch large areas of the state.

The ongoing hot weather warnings come as some towns have already gotten dangerously close to breaking the state's temperature record of 49.5C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth confirmed yesterday that a large number of western Queensland towns had already cracked the 40C mark, with Birdsville being seared the worst, topping 45.9C yesterday afternoon.

"The record for hottest day in Queensland is held by Birdsville at 49.5C, we'll have to see what the next couple days have in store for us," he said.

Included in the hottest destinations in Queensland yesterday were Ballera (44.5C), Bedourie (44C) Thargomindah (43.1C) and Windorah (41C), all in stark contrast to the southeast, with Brisbane, Gold and Sunshine coasts averaging a maximum of 29C.

While it may seem like the worst has already hit the state, Mr Markworth said we'll still have to suffer through the next few days before the heat reaches its peak on this coming Wednesday.

"We really are expecting to see those temps at their highest midweek, especially through that central and southeast region."

With the unfortunate side effects of the hotter weather already being seen in the past couple of days, Queensland Ambulance Service clinical director Tony Hucker has reminded Queenslanders to be prepared and look out for those most susceptible to heat.

Originally published as 43C at 11am: Brutal heat scorches Qld records