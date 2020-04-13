42yo woman charged after $10k found in Warrego Hwy bust

A 42-year-old woman has been charged after Mitchell police seized over $10,000 in cash and other drug related items.

A 42-YEAR-old woman has been charged with three offences after she was intercepted on the Warrego Highway by Mitchell police.

Mitchell Police pulled the woman over on the Warrego Hwy between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd just before 9pm Friday night.

Officer in charge at the Mitchell police station, senior constable Adam Robertson, said suspicion was initially raised when officers noticed the woman had been cautioned in Longreach at 1pm earlier that day, but had lawful reasons for travelling.

A search of the car uncovered a number of items that police will allege is in relation to a drug operation, including a set of scales, a total of $10,785 in cash, thousands of empty clipseal bags and other containers that may relate to drug use.

The woman was charged with posses property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence, possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in Part 2 and possessing anything for use in the commission of crime defined in Part 2.

She is due to appear in Mitchell Magistrates Court on June 8.

The officer in charge said southwest police are taking the non-essential travel warning seriously.

We have also issued a number of cautions for non-essential travel this week,” snr const Robertson said.

A car load of four people were cautioned for non essential travel at 3.30pm on Friday when they were intercepted on Mary St, Mitchell after travelling from Roma.

Warrego Hwy bust.