422 RBTs, 40+ infringements after cops conduct major blitz

Local police have said people are “just not getting the lesson” when it comes to safe driving behaviour after conducting a major blitz on the weekend that led to more than 40 infringement notices and several arrests.

Two drivers were busted more than 20 kilometres above the speed limit and another 29 were caught speeding, showing some people have “no regard for the road rules or other road users,” officer-in-charge of Laidley police, Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said.

Senior Sergeant Draheim said a 65-year-old Laidley man was caught driving under the influence of drugs while another two males were “located and arrested” on outstanding warrants.

Police announced on Wednesday they would conduct a “major traffic operation” to coincide with the return of the Mulga Bull Ride to the Lockyer Valley.

Senior Sergeant Draheim said police were very pleased with the behaviour of those who attended the Mulga Bull Ride and thanked them for their consideration and planning in related to their travel arrangements.



They were not so impressed with other drivers though with one motorist was caught travelling at 103 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Warrego Highway at Plainland and another was busted doing 92 km/h in a 70 km/h zone at Lakes Drive, Laidley Heights.

Senior Sergeant Draheim said it was “pleasing to see” far fewer drink drivers than after previous attempts, after he warned motorists police would be out in force.

Three drink drivers were caught after 422 random breath tests were conducted.

A 22-year-old Brisbane man was handed a notice to appear in court after returning a reading of 0.061 at 7.30am on Saturday while a 17-year-old Ipswich man on a provisional drivers licence was arrested after he returned a reading of 0.022 at 10am.

A 31-year-old Brisbane man was also busted after he conveyed a reading of 0.055.

“All of the drivers could have waited another hour or two before driving and they would have been under the legal limit or even 0.000%,” Senior Sergeant Draheim said.

In other offences recorded on the weekend, a 29-year-old Claremont woman was issued a move on direction after an incident occurred inside the Mulga Bull Ride at 11pm.

A 54-year-old Gatton man was also caught driving without a licence.