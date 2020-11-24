Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Cannabis Plant. Copyright News Regional Media.
Generic Cannabis Plant. Copyright News Regional Media.
News

420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

Hugh Suffell
24th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GATTON man has told a magistrate he would be very unlikely to get off drugs and was waiting for Queensland to legalise cannabis, before being sentenced on Monday.

Ben Morrison’s flat was raided on November 5, and he was charged with four offences including possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used for drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said police located two healthy cannabis plants growing inside Morrison’s home in addition to a hydroponic set up including heat lamps and fans.

Snr Sgt Windsor said a ceramic bowl containing a gram of prepared cannabis was also seized as well as used pipes and straws.

Morrison defended himself in court and told Magistrate Graham Lee he used cannabis to self-medicate and complained of having a sore back from his job at Pacific Seeds.

He told Mr Lee he was very unlikely to get off cannabis and said he was a supporter of Queensland’s 420 movement.

“I am waiting for Queensland to follow Canberra’s footsteps” Morrison told the court, referring to the ACT’s legalisation of personal cannabis use.

Magistrate Lee took into account Morrison’s strong history of drug offending and convicted and fined him $1400, referred to SPER.

Mr Lee said Morrison was “very close” to receiving a suspended sentence if caught again.

The conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        GATTON NBN contractor drives drunk and unlicensed

        Premium Content GATTON NBN contractor drives drunk and unlicensed

        News THE court heard the man thought he could keep his licence for work. DETAILS HERE:...

        Lockyer Valley Council extends rates payment times

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley Council extends rates payment times

        News FIND out about the latest changes to rates notices affect you here:

        REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        News EXCLUSIVE: Athletes will be put to the ultimate test at this new ultra-marathon...