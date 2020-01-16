40mm-plus: Heavy falls likely as showers, storms build

THUNDERSTRUCK: Storms are expected to develop in the region in the coming days.

THE coming days will provide “the best chance” of rain the region has had in weeks, and up to 40mm of rain is expected to fall across the region.

Scattered showers have been falling during the week, but Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said Friday and Saturday had the best chance of delivering decent falls.

“We are expecting to see some shower activity — potentially also associated with some storms as we look ahead,” Ms Hoff said.

“We are forecasting up to 20mm for Gatton on (Friday and Saturday), and out at Esk up to 15mm.

Some localised storms are also expected, potentially bringing heavier falls to certain areas.

But Ms Hoff said it was difficult to determine where and when storms would develop, as only isolated cells were expected.

The increased rain activity is being generated by a low pressure pattern which is moving eastwards.

“The current main driver of this weather is an upper level trough which has been sitting over Southeast Queensland and is starting to move off as we head towards the end of Saturday and into Sunday,” Ms Hoff said.

The heavy rain will be short lived, disappearing as the system moves on.

“This upper level trough will be moving off overnight on Saturday and we’ll then see a return of our surface level trough pushing towards the east,” she said.

“(That is) bringing a bit of a return to conditions as normal from Sunday — we will see a bit of localised shower activity, but unfortunately not quite the same amount.”

Temperatures will be kept in the low 30s as cloud cover and rain helps keep the days cool.