Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 10:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service seniors-news trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AG NEWS: 13 of the biggest rural stories from this year

        premium_icon AG NEWS: 13 of the biggest rural stories from this year

        News We took a look back at some of the biggest rural stories that affected our community this year.

        Financial security, better services key for council in 2020

        premium_icon Financial security, better services key for council in 2020

        News Balancing the books and improving services will be top of the list for the Lockyer...

        Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

        premium_icon Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

        News Most will be looking to the new year to make changes, but for farmers – they’ll be...

        Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        premium_icon Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        News Behold, a gallery of pictures Gatton Star journalist Ebony Graveur has taken...