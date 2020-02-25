Menu
JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: The two-year-old died after 30 minutes of CPR at the Warwick Hospital.
JUSTICE FOR CONNOR: Babysitter arrested, charged with murder

Bianca Hrovat
24th Feb 2020 2:55 PM | Updated: 5:31 PM
UPDATE: A 40-year-old Warwick woman has been charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of toddler Connor Horan.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard alleged the two-year-old was in the care of a female babysitter when he died with multiple head and internal injuries on August 19, 2019.

The babysitter drove Connor from her East St residence to Warwick Hospital where he was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR. 

Detectives from Warwick Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) and the Child Trauma Unit conducted extensive investigations and today arrested the babysitter at her place of work. 

"It has been a meticulous investigation," Mr Howard said. 

"We wanted everything right and I stand by the fact we have that now."

The family was informed of the woman's arrest via social media.

Mr Howard said investigation was officially at an end as the woman prepares to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow. 

"It's a tragic event," he said.

"It will be a relief for the members of the community in Warwick and around the town."

STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today.
STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today. Bianca Hrovat
