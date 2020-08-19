Menu
Plans for the development of Hatton Vale Golf Course into a housing estate.
News

40+ HOMES: Hole in one for new housing development

Ali Kuchel
19th Aug 2020 2:51 PM

FORTY-THREE new families will join the Hatton Vale community, with new homes to be constructed on the former golf course.

Lockyer Valley Council today approved a development permit to subdivide the land into 45 lots across the 23.76 hectares.

The former owners sold the course, in 2019 to private owners, and it has been idle since.

Hatton Vale golfers were forced to tee off elsewhere, with many moving to Esk, Laidley and Gatton clubs.

The development permit breaks the golf course down into 43 residential lots, a drainage reserve and a balance lot.

Most of the residential lots will be between 3000sq m and 3274sq m.

At today’s council meeting, Councillor Rick Vella said it was disappointing local residents weren’t offered public consultation about the project.

“I’m certain, especially people who have bought horses on the back of this block, would have liked the opportunity to express their unhappiness about it,” Cr Vella said.

“Fairways Drive is already described as a racetrack by the community.”

In February, council initially received an application before the final application was submitted on July 27.

The development fronts Hannant Road and is surrounded by rural residential land.

No works are permitted within the Hannant Road reserve, except for the footpath connecting the existing footpath on Fairways Drive.

