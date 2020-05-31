Menu
Police with dogs searched the heavy bushland between Wategos and The Pass in Byron Bay.
News

365 days of searching for Theo

Aisling Brennan
31st May 2020 5:00 AM
INVESTIGATORS from the Tweed/Byron Police District have thanked the community on the first anniversary of the disappearance of Theo Hayez.

The Belgian backpacker went missing a year ago today, on May 31.

In a statement, police said the community provided "continued support".

"Detectives are continuing their inquiries as they prepare a brief of evidence on behalf of the NSW Coroner," the statement explains.

"The date for a coronial inquest will be determined in due course.

"Police are actively engaged with the NSW Coroner's Court as well as Theo's family and friends here in Australia and in Belgium to ensure answers are provided to Theo's loved ones.

"Officers would like to particularly thank and acknowledge the support of the volunteers and Byron Bay community members who have assisted over the past 365 days in the search for Theo."

byron bay missing backpacker theo hayez
Lismore Northern Star

