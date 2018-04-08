Menu
36-year-old motorcyclist killed in Coast crash

by Sophie Chirgwin & Chris Clarke, The Courier-Mail

A MAN has died in a motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Police said that at 2:25pm, the man was riding a trailbike along Forestry Rd, off Roys Rd at Coochin Creek, when he crashed into a tree.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the 36-year-old was declared dead.

Earlier, a man died in a crash on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway.

The 76-year-old was travelling south on the motorway at Boondall when he ran into a concrete side barrier.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Emergency services attended the crash and attempted to revive him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the man may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both accidents.

Topics:  coochin creek crash editors picks fatality roys road sunshine coast

