$35,000 funding will raise Gatton Hawks atmosphere

PLANS: Long time Gatton Hawks sponsor Graham Rowles and club president Doug Beahan discuss the new facilities to be constructed at Cahill Park. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: Money can be tight at a country footy club like the Gatton Hawks, so any government funding is a welcome addition.

In the past small grants have allowed them to buy items such as a deep fryer and a trailer but the $35,000 of funding they recently received through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund will make a monumental difference for the new season, as well as for years to come.

Most of the funding will be used to build a second canteen at Cahill Park, with the rest going towards electricity bills and amenities upgrades.

Club president Dough Beahan said credit must go to volunteer Ann Bichel for getting the grant over the line, which will allow the Hawks to finally cement long-time plans.

"It will be a raised platform, a metre high, and we're going to build the earthworks around it so it becomes like a raised viewing area,” Beahan said.

"We'll have a little bit of an undercover section, so it's all-weather use and it can be used for barbecues and community functions (as well).

"It's been on the books for a while, we've been trying to really improve the experience for our supporters and spectators ... this is a step in the right direction.”

Long-time sponsor Graham Rowles said a few small issues needed to be ironed out but the club was just waiting on final council approval before works could begin.

"Our real objective (to complete the project) is for early in the season, maybe even before game one,” Rowles said.

In his two-decade-long involvement with the club, grants had been few and far between.

"In the last 20 years I've been involved it's been totally motivated and funded by volunteers, what we can generate through our gate and other accessories and sponsors,” he said.

"It lets us turn over ideas and ambitions that we've had for the last five or six years into some sort of reality.”

As always, it will be the club's dedicated band of volunteers who will give up their time to man the new facilities once complete and Rowles urged more to get involved.

"We've got a very, very good ground for sport, we've got very, very good club for football,” he said.

"Really one thing that we could do with is a few more volunteers.”