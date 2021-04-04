35-minute delays, 15km gridlock: Wild Easter exodus

There are major delays on the Bruce Hwy southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Traffic is building on the Bruce Highway as motorists leave the Sunshine Coast as an intense rain system tracks south from the Fraser Coast.

As of 1pm there were 35-minute delays on the Bruce Highway southbound, with 15km of congestion between Beerburrum and Caboolture.

Northbound traffic is unaffected, with the trip from Brisbane CBD to the Sunshine Coast set to take one hour and 20 minutes.

It comes as a hazardous surf warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast Waters for Monday and Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to "stay home and stay safe".

"It is going to be a bit of wild couple of days for some parts of the state," meteorologist Michael Gray said.

Localised falls of up to 250mm have been forecast for the southern Queensland coastline.

Originally published as 35-minute delays, 15km gridlock: Wild weather sparks Easter exodus