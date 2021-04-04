Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are major delays on the Bruce Hwy southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
There are major delays on the Bruce Hwy southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
News

35-minute delays, 15km gridlock: Wild Easter exodus

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic is building on the Bruce Highway as motorists leave the Sunshine Coast as an intense rain system tracks south from the Fraser Coast.

As of 1pm there were 35-minute delays on the Bruce Highway southbound, with 15km of congestion between Beerburrum and Caboolture.

Northbound traffic is unaffected, with the trip from Brisbane CBD to the Sunshine Coast set to take one hour and 20 minutes.

It comes as a hazardous surf warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast Waters for Monday and Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to "stay home and stay safe".

"It is going to be a bit of wild couple of days for some parts of the state," meteorologist Michael Gray said.

Localised falls of up to 250mm have been forecast for the southern Queensland coastline.

Originally published as 35-minute delays, 15km gridlock: Wild weather sparks Easter exodus

More Stories

editors picks traffic weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy intersection

        Premium Content Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy...

        News Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of an accident just east of Toowoomba, where it was first believed seven people were involved.

        Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        Premium Content Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        News Private schools pocket JobKeeper handouts worth millions

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Heavy rain and big surf forecast across areas in Queensland and NSW

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations