Lifestyle

30kg gone for good: Coast crossfitter's new lease on life

Tara Moore went from a size 18 to a size 12, 30kgs lost all thanks to Crossfit.
Tara Moore went from a size 18 to a size 12, 30kgs lost all thanks to Crossfit. Warren Lynam
Matty Holdsworth
by

TARA Moore was too ashamed with her weight to look anywhere but her feet.

The Maroochydore woman was unable to go to the beach, wear nice clothes or have any resemblance of a social life.

Twelve months ago she was a size 18.

"Just trying to find something to wear," she sighed.

"It would always end up being in huge jeans and I would be so hot and uncomfortable, so ashamed I wouldn't go.

"I couldn't lift my head up, my confidence was shot from being so overweight.

"Me and swimwear were not friends either. I can't recall the last time I went swimming."

 

Now a size 12 and a tremendous 30 kilograms lighter - Mrs Moore, 29, has a new lease on life.

The life in the shadows she used to live shed off along with the weight. She and husband Alan are now able to enjoy life to the fullest.

All thanks to Maroochydore gym CrossFit Contessa.

"It only took me a couple of sessions, I realised straight away how good it was going to make me feel," she said.

"Three months in I really found my feet, started doing it six days a week.

"The support from the CrossFit community is amazing. Women you haven't met telling you how much you're smashing it.

"I went from ashamed to comfortable in months."

Armed her confidence and fresh outlook on life, new things she would never have dared are now a reality. Stand up paddle boarding, hand stands and fitness events like Tough Mudder are on the horizon.

Part of CrossFit Contessa's all-female team, the all-conquering ladies will band together on May 19 for the Brisbane Tough Mudder.

To say they're excited is an understatement.

Local Partners