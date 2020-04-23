Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUN FUN: Queensland Children's Hospital Foundation's Andrew Thomas, with Old Fernvale Bakery owners Lyn and Bill Rose. PHOTO: Supplied
BUN FUN: Queensland Children's Hospital Foundation's Andrew Thomas, with Old Fernvale Bakery owners Lyn and Bill Rose. PHOTO: Supplied
News

$30K TARGET: Bakery’s ‘fun buns’ create year-long fundraiser

Ali Kuchel
23rd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BAKERY owner Bill Rose is determined to raise $30,000 for the Queensland Children's Hospital through his baked goods.

He's had personal illness, fire and now coronavirus get in the way of fundraising, but Mr Rose's new plan will carry the project into a 12-month fundraiser.

Usually, its $1 per packet from sale of hot cross buns during the Easter period that's the main money spinner for the annual fundraiser, however Mr Rose's plan involves a new "fun bun".

"Bakeries have always made fruit buns 12 months of the year, but they've never been called anything but fruit buns," Mr Rose said.

The fun bun is the Old Fernvale Bakery's newest addition, which has a multiplication sign rather than the traditional hot cross bun cross.

At present, there are three flavours to choose from - chocolate, caramel and the traditional cinnamon and fruit.

READ MORE: Why this bakery is selling bread for $1

Like the Easter fundraiser, $1 from each packet of fun buns will be donated to the Queensland Children's Hospital, and Mr Rose said the donations would be accumulative until Easter next year.

Donations and sales from the bakery's Easter hot cross bun sales raised a staggering $10,000, despite the business operating at 50 per cent trade.

In 2019, the bakery raised $16,000.

"By comparison, per head of customer through the door, we achieved a better result than last year," Mr Rose said.

"When there was a police car at each end of town checking on drivers, you could appreciate it had a dampening effect of people coming through the door."

Bakers cut back on the different flavours available this Easter, producing just 10 to 12 varieties for customers - a far cry from last year's 26 flavours.

"People are very generous. I'm always surprised at the generosity," he said.

More Stories

bill rose fundraising hot cross buns old fernvale bakery queensland children's hospital foundation
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council pushed to increase ratepayers’ rural fire levy

        premium_icon Council pushed to increase ratepayers’ rural fire levy

        Council News Fire brigades are asking for more funding after the unexpectedly severe fire season, but the extra money could come at a cost to ratepayers.

        Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

        premium_icon Vandals target Lockyer Valley cattle farm equipment

        Crime “How could you do that to someone who’s trying to make a living?”

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business The future of RSL clubs: Thousands lose jobs, veterans suffer

        Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        premium_icon Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact

        Politics Coronavirus QLD: Premier’s $3.2b war chest to beat Covid-19 impact