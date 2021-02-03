Menu
A former detective charged with his son over a cold call investment scam has had his committal appearance delayed.
Crime

30k reasons to delay ex-cop’s court appearance

by Patrick Billings
3rd Feb 2021 6:54 PM
Lawyers for a former Gold Coast detective charged over an alleged boiler room fraud claim 30,000 documents are missing from the prosecution brief.

Michael John Featherstone along with son Zach were charged with fraud in 2016 after a 20-month investigation by Queensland's corruption watchdog into an alleged cold-calling syndicate operating on the Glitter Strip.

They were among 10 people charged with fraud offences in relation to the ­alleged $15 million to $20 million operation.

Former Gold Coast detective Michael Featherstone
Former Gold Coast detective Michael Featherstone

Featherstone's barrister Chris Wilson today applied to adjourn this month's committal hearing on the basis the prosecution failed to meet disclosure obligations.

Mr Wilson told Brisbane Magistrates Court he wanted to understand the 30,000 document discrepancy in an updated brief of evidence.

He is also seeking a 2200-page job log from the investigation into his client.

"This is a document-driven prosecution as far as Michael Featherstone is concerned," he said.

"From what I can read it's said that his provision of protection services to these boiler room companies… somehow makes him a party to the actual fraud being engaged in by them."

Mr Wilson said without the material he'd be going into a committal "half-blinded".

A Crown solicitor said the brief had been placed on a new hard drive from the old one and it was incorrect to label it a discrepancy.

"There were a number of documents which were double-ups, copies of each other," she said.

"It is a discrepancy of a numerical kind, rather than of a substantive kind."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was disappointing the defence raised the issue now, but granted the application for both Featherstones given a significant amount of the committal hearing would not relate to them.

The committal will go ahead for the other parties on February 15.

The Featherstones had their matters adjourned to March 5.

Originally published as 30k reasons to delay ex-cop's court appearance

