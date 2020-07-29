Menu
3000 text messages to feature in sex assault trial

Aisling Brennan
29th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
MORE than 3500 telephone intercepts are expected to be used in the trial against a 40-year-old man accused of sexual assault in Kyogle.

Gregory James Agnew pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in the Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged Mr Agnew committed the crime in November 2018 in Kyogle.

Mr Agnew was arrested in May last year after a five-month police investigation into several alleged drug and sexual assault incidents within the Richmond Police District.

However, a number of drugs and criminal activity charges against Mr Agnew were withdrawn in May this year.

Mr Agnew's defence barrister, Ben Cochrane, requested the full transcripts of some 3700 calls and more than 3000 text messages intercepted by police be made available to his legal team ahead of trial.

The trial, which is estimated to take two weeks, is set for January 18 in the Lismore District Court and is also listed for a readiness hearing on March 12.

Mr Agnew remains on bail in Queensland, with the condition he does not enter NSW unless for court proceedings and must not contact any alleged victim or witness.

He is also not allowed as part of bail conditions to associate or be in contact with any member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

