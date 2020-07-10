Menu
300 photos of children found on Northern Rivers man's phone

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jul 2020
A NORTHERN Rivers man has been charged over the alleged possession and dissemination of child abuse material and filming a person without consent.

In February 2019, Nimbin Police initiated an investigation after receiving information a male was filming children in the village.

As part of inquiries police spoke to a 28-year-old man and seized a mobile phone which was examined by the Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.

Police will allege in court that the phone contained more than 300 images of young people, including images taken in shopping centres.

Just before 3pm on Thursday, police arrested a 29-year-old man at Nimbin and he was taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material, disseminate child abuse material, deal with identity information to commit indictable offence and film person in private act without consent.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

