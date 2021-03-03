250,000 reasons ScoMo could go early to the polls

The Queensland LNP has amassed nearly a quarter of a million dollars in donations in the past two months, fuelling speculation the party is gearing up for a federal election this year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has repeatedly insisted he's a "full termer" and rejected going to the polls early.

But the massive influx of cash to the Queensland LNP's Albion headquarters this year has set tongues wagging that the party is building its war chest for a possible election later this year.

A surge in donations is fuelling speculation Prime Minister Scott Morrison could be back at a ballot box in 2021.

Mr Morrison could choose to go to the polls anytime from August 7 this year to May 21, 2022.

Commentators have pointed to Mr Morrison's sky-high popularity over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to break his pledge and call an early poll, possibly in October.

In the latest Newspoll published on February 22 the LNP and Labor were locked in a dead heat in the two-party-preferred split.

But Mr Morrison widened his lead as preferred Prime Minister over Labor Leader Anthony Albanese by four points, opening up at 61 to 38 lead.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese would have to overcome high levels of dissatisfaction in his performance if Scott Morrison goes to the polls early.

The poll results did not reflect the Coalition's horror past fortnight as it faced increasing criticism over the handling of the alleged 2019 rape of ministerial staffer Brittany Higgins and more recent allegations of a historical rape levelled at an unnamed Cabinet Minister.

Donations to both major political parties slowed dramatically at the end of 2020 following the state election.

But donation's to the LNP have swelled to start this year with the party taking in $72,572 in January before $162,445 in February.

Meanwhile Labor has taken in just $99,706 across the two months, leaving it playing catch up in what will be the nation's biggest battleground whenever the poll is called.

A spokesman for the LNP did not respond to a request for comment.

The other parties to have received any donations this year are Katters Australia Party ($16,667) and the Greens ($6250).

