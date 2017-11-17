25 years devoted to kindy children

THE co-director of C&K Rosewood Kindergarten is celebrating a milestone - 25 years educating and caring for children at the kindy.

Debbie Brown started at the kindy in 1992 and has educated and cared for thousands of children over the past quarter century.

Ms Brown said she was overwhelmed when past and present friends, committee members and staff of the kindy surprised her with a lovely party to celebrate.

"I was sitting outside with the children having morning tea, and next minute this group of people had crept up on me,” she said.

"They gave me a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a mirrored glass picture frame, pearl drop earrings and a beautiful crystal bowl.

"And my old co-teacher of 23 years, Yvonne Boyle, came up and surprised me all the way from Tasmania too... that was special.”

The most rewarding part of the job, according to Ms Brown, was being able to help the children grow, learn and flourish.

"The children are so wonderful and they love to be here and learn,” she said.

"It's so lovely seeing the joy on their faces every day and taking in the new experiences we can provide for them.

"Just knowing you are doing something special with these children is very fulfilling. The early years of children's development is so important.”

Ms Brown said it was a privilege to have worked at C&K kindy for 25 years.

"It's such amazing job to do and you get to know so many people in the community,” she said.