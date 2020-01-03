25 traffic infringements to start the new year

NO PROBLEMS: Gatton Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne was pleased with the holiday period in Gatton, with no major incidents reported.

NO PROBLEMS: Gatton Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne was pleased with the holiday period in Gatton, with no major incidents reported.

FOR Gatton Police, 2020 has started on the right foot, with no major incidents in their area between December 20 and January 2.

"On the traffic front it has not been a bad holiday season in Gatton," Officer-in-Charge, Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said.

"The local police wrote 25 infringement notices, the majority of which were speed related."

Three drunk drivers were intercepted in Gatton during this period, including two on new year's night.

Several minor traffic accidents occurred, including a hit-and-run where a vehicle damaged a carpark wall then left without reporting the incident, and a single-vehicle coalition that left one pedestrian injured.

There were also a handful of drug-related offences, with three drug drivers set to face court, and two other people charged with drug possession.

Two attempted break-and-enters were reported, while a third, successful, break-and-enter led to 20 litres of fuel being taken from a council shed.

On December 21, a wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked car on Railway Street.

"Overall it was a fairly good holiday period from a policing perspective, which hopefully will be maintained in the new year," Snr-Sgt Browne said.

"Our experience is that more people go elsewhere during this period than remain, so we do not get the issues that may occur in other tourist destinations such as the Coast."