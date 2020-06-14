Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REVIVAL: More tourism projects are to be funded in a bid to boost the industry.
REVIVAL: More tourism projects are to be funded in a bid to boost the industry.
News

$25 million lifeline to boost the tourism sector

Kristen Booth
14th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 2:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT $25 million worth of funding will help boost the tourism industry back into business after months of closures.

Registrations are now open, giving Central Queensland operators an opportunity to receive a share in the funding.

The Queensland Government has committed to supporting shovel-ready tourism projects across the state.

"We know that to stimulate our economy, we must get shovels in the ground immediately," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"Registrations are now open for projects right across the state that will deliver new tourism attractions and create jobs for Queenslanders.

"If you've got plans drawn up and you're looking for funding, you'd be crazy not to apply."

Minister State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said successful recipients would be required to start within three months of approval.

"We know tourism businesses are doing it tough," she said, "but we want to make sure that our industry is in the best possible position to reboot once restrictions are lifted.

"By delivering new attractions, we're not only giving a great boost to our tourism industry - we're helping to create construction jobs for workers during a tough time."

An extra $25 million earmarked for tourism icons will be provided to recipients early in coming weeks.

Click here for more information or to review the guidelines.

covid-19 recovery package funding queensland government tourism industry tourism operators
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council leaves union in the dark on ‘disastrous’ job cuts

        premium_icon Council leaves union in the dark on ‘disastrous’ job cuts

        Council News 15 Lockyer council staff have already lost their jobs and it’s believed further cuts are to follow.

        The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

        premium_icon The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

        Pets & Animals After seeing all of her friends adopted out, Tequila the cat is hoping it’s her...

        New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

        premium_icon New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

        Netball The new Somerset Storm netball club has 14 teams ready to hit the court in the...

        Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        premium_icon Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        Council News Close to $1 million shortfall and modest rate rise as councillors deliver ‘most...