$2.5 million coup: Eels signing spree continues

Reed Mahoney wants to stay at Parramatta — and the Eels are keen to keep him. Picture: Getty Images

This could be Parramatta's $2.5m festive coup - the retention of two unsigned Eels stars on the club's Christmas wish list.

Just days after re-signing Michael Jennings, Oregon Kaufusi and key playmaker Dylan Brown, Parramatta is now looking to lock down hooker Reed Mahoney and backrower Shaun Lane long-term.

While talks are still progressing, the Eels hope to have the pair - both off contract after next season - re-signed by Christmas or early in the New Year.

Mahoney and Lane are worth about $400,000 a season and have expressed a desire to remain at Bankwest Stadium. And Parramatta has told both players they want them to stay. Both players would be searching for deals spanning up to three years.

Parramatta officials wouldn't comment on the contract talks nor the value of each player but did confirm talks had begun.

Of the players coming off contract after next season, Mahoney and Lane are Parramatta's two priorities.

Lock Nathan Brown has an option his way for 2021 and is expected to trigger an extension. It is known that Brown has a strong working relationship with Parramatta coach Brad Arthur.

Lane and Mahoney have spoken to their managers about staying at Parramatta and hope deals can be nutted out quickly.

Other well-known Parramatta players including George Jennings, Kane Evans, Brad Takairangi and Will Smith also come off contract next season.

These four are essentially playing for contracts at Parramatta.