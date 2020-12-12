Menu
Lockyer District State High School formal 2020.
Lifestyle

240+ PHOTOS: All 2020 graduates, all the galleries

Ali Kuchel
12th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
THE school year is well and truly done and dusted, and for this year’s high school graduates, its out into the big world.

This year, the Gatton Star photographed graduates at four formals across the Lockyer and Somerset regions.

The Star captured all the graduates as they dressed to impress at their school formals, capping off a rollercoaster year.

If you missed out seeing this year’s graduates, we’ve got four bumper galleries for you to check out.

FAITH LUTHERAN COLLEGE

LOCKYER DISTRICT STATE HIGH SCHOOL

LAIDLEY STATE HIGH SCHOOL

LOWOOD STATE HIGH SCHOOL

Gatton Star

