$2.3m restored Queenslander hits the market

One of the most beautiful properties in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, with lush rolling hills and easy access to Noosa Main Beach, has just hit the market with Ray White Pomona Hinterland.

A "BEAUTIFUL" Queenslander property with its original 1800s architecture intact has hit the market in the Noosa hinterland.

Ray White Pomona Hinterland have listed 325 Wahpunga Lane, Kin Kin for offers of more than $2,300,000.

Agents Sam and Phil Hargrave said there was a real "wow" factor to what has been created here and at the same time it has a very warm and inviting feel.

"This rare piece of the Noosa Hinterland boasts a stunning four-bedroom main residence, which embraces the original 1800s architectural features," the pair said.

"Wide hoop-pine timber floorboards, French Doors, VJ walls and high ceilings accentuated with a modern touch, capture the light, size and character of this immaculate country estate."

The property, called Wahpunga Hill, is a beautifully-restored, north-facing Queenslander on an expansive 45.9ha of landscaped and grazing land, with a 60mx20m grassed horse arena.

Owners Adam and Sharon Schmidt, of the successful Pomona-based Grow Landscape Yard, have been living at the property for 11 years.

"We fell in love with the property. It was perfect for our family as there's so many spots to love. Of course, I love the wide sweeping verandas which look out over the whole property," Mrs Schmidt said.

"In the afternoons, the cattle love grazing on the steep ridge at the back."

The property is blessed with beautiful spring-fed dams, and the Schmidts have never had to buy water.

"We also love sitting around the fire pit when it gets cool. It's perfect."

The owners have undertaken some serious improvements since they moved in, including boundary fencing, extensive landscaping including stone masonry plus added a gatehouse entry to the main house.

They have also built what they affectionately call The Dairy, which is a complete working studio apartment with its own bathroom. This would make for a perfect work from home office or creative studio.

With its electric gates and all weather truck access, Wahpunga Hill works all year round.

There's plenty of infrastructure including sheds, loading ramp gravity fed water to all cattle troughs all over the property and the floodlit grass 60mx20m dressage arena.

The family runs 40 Droughtmaster breeders.

For the Schmidts it's time to move on to their next project.

"We have loved this property. It's been the best place for our kids to grow up but now Adam and I are ready to move to the beach and build our next home."

The working property also boasts cattle yards, a loading ramp, a massive five bay shed, four dams and vast grazing land. There are stables, a tack room, dressage arena with direct access to Noosa Hinterland's best tracks and trails.