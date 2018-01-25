22-year-old record tumbles for Forest Hill discus thrower

GOLDEN ARM: Forest Hill's Tyler Brimblecombe won gold in the 11-year-olds discus throw at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide.

ATHLETICS: With his first discus throw of the Pacific School Games in December, Tyler Brimblecombe crushed two long-held records, including one which had been in place for more than 20 years.

Tyler was competing in the titles, in Adelaide, against some of the best youngsters in the country, as well as athletes from several other nations, but they struggled to even get close to his 47.65m throw.

It not only garnered him a gold medal in the 11-year- olds discus throw for the competition, with his nearest competitor finishing more than 6m back, but a place in the record books.

The Forest Hill thrower broke the Pacific School Games record of 43.64, which had been standing since 1996, as well as the School Sport Australia record of 42.93, set in 2001.

Records tumbled at Tyler's hand at all levels throughout 2017 in the lead-up to the games, even after suffering a broken leg at the start of the year.

He is determined to set further standards as he makes the step up to the next level this year, with his goal to surpass 52m.

His mother Kylie said there was not much chance of the accolades getting to his head.

"I said to him when he won states, 'just because you've come first doesn't mean to say it's got to change your attitude, you're still no better than anybody else',” Kylie said.

"We were just throwing out here one afternoon and he said 'I'm just still the same old kid from Forest Hill' and I said to him 'that's the attitude you've got to have'.

"He's that type of kid, it isn't going to (affect him).

"It's been a big year for him and it's going to be another big year.”