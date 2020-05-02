$20K FINE: Business pleads guilty to contravening act

A BUSINESS in Childers has appeared in court and been fined $20,000, after pleading guilty to wilfully contravening the Environmental Protection Act.

Listed as Traywar Pty Ltd on the Bundaberg Magistrates Court list, the business specialises in rock products for commercial and civil construction projects.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said the organisation commenced prosecution against the company, after it contravened a condition of its environmental authority permit.

This includes performing extractive activities outside of the area designated in 2018.

“The company holds an EA authorising extractive and screening activities within a designated area at its quarry in Central Queensland,” the spokesman said.

“EA holders must comply with their conditions and associated responsibilities to ensure that their activities do not cause environmental harm.”

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the business pleaded guilty to one charge of wilfully contravening a condition of their EA permit.

Specifically, the charge relates to a breach of section 430(2) in the Environmental Protection Act.

The business was ordered to pay $1500 in legal costs, as well as $5650.05 in costs related to the investigation.

As the environmental regulator, the spokesman said DES takes all matters of compliance very seriously.

“(Wednesday’s) court outcome demonstrates that the regulator is doing its job in enforcing Queensland’s environmental laws,” the spokesman said.

“The department has set clear expectations about adhering to acceptable standards of environmental performance.”

No conviction was recorded.

The NewsMail sought comment from Traywar Pty Ltd, but did not receive a response.