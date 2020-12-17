2020 keeps on giving for local makeup artist

A LOCKYER VALLEY makeup artist is again celebrating after becoming a finalist in the Australia wide Makeup Artist Guild Asia Pacific awards.

Tyneale Hahn recently celebrated her achievement winning 2020 Bridal Makeup Artist for Southern Queensland Country at the Australian Wedding Industry Awards, in November.

Now however, the Regency Downs mother is one of seven finalists in Australia to be in the guild awards which are to be held on Sunday, December 20.

Mrs Hahn said she was “lost for words and over the moon” after finding out she had made it into the final stage and is one of only two Queenslanders to make it this far.

She said the awards are “highly competitive” in both skill and ability and she was excited to celebrate with her fellow artists.

The guild award is different to Mrs Hahn’s previous award that she received in November that was judged by brides, as these awards are judged by a panel of international professionals.

The awards are based around photographic and written submissions and websites and social media are taken into consideration as well.

Mrs Hahn said the awards are reviewed and critiqued based on ability and technical application - the photographic part.

The written component focused on business practices and taking care of clients according to her values, mission and purpose.

“They also made observations on how you interacted with clients through web and social media platforms,” Mrs Hahn said.

Makeup artists had to submit their work between March and November 2020, with thousands of entries being received.

Mrs Hahn told the Gatton Star the organisers of the awards told her the caliber of work received this year had been amazing.

The awards will be streamed online on Sunday night.